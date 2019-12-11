BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Azerbaijan ranked 10th among TOP-10 countries by total value of investments from European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in 2018, Trend reports with reference to the EBRD’s data.

According to the data, Azerbaijan, which received investments worth 304 million euro ranked 10th following countries such as Serbia (396 million euro), Uzbekistan (397 million euro) and Romania (443 million euro).

The largest sum of investments allocated by EBRD accounts for Egypt (1.1 billion euro), Turkey (1 billion euro) and Greece (846 million euro).

Overall, according to the data, EBRD has allocated 9.5 billion euro in 2018 to support 395 projects. Some 1 billion euro were allocated to support the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP).

The EBRD is one of the leading institutional investors in Azerbaijan, where it focuses on supporting efforts to diversify the economy and develop the private sector. To date, the EBRD has invested €3.3 billion in 168 projects in Azerbaijan.

