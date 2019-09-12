Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) announces admission of documents from females for flight attendant position. The documents will be received from 10:00am to 12:00pm, from September 16, to October 16, 2019.

The competition is open to females aged 18-30, with height not less than 160 cm and not more than 180 cm. Those willing to apply must be with a high school degree and fluent in Azerbaijani and English. Knowledge of other foreign languages (Russian, Arabic, Chinese etc.) is an advantage. Additional requirements include communication skills, as well as absence of visible tattoos, scars and birthmarks.

To participate in the competition, original and copy of the following documents are required:

– National identity card;

– Photo (3×4 cm);

– Passport;

– Diploma, medical certificate and certificate of foreign languages (if any).

All documents must be submitted to the Head Department of Human Resources of Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL) at Heydar Aliyev International Airport on the above-mentioned dates.

For additional information please call: (012) 497-26-00 (ext. 24-04; 32-81; 20-74)

