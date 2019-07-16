Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan increased by 37 percent in 2018, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov said at the first meeting of the Azerbaijani-Afghan working group on economic cooperation, Trend reports.

The deputy minister noted that from January to May 2019, this figure increased by 15 percent compared to the same period last year.

“More than 15 documents have been signed between our countries in the trade and economic sphere, and a working group on economic cooperation has been created,” he added. “Our countries have quite a big potential for cooperation in the field of transport, logistics, freight transit, etc.”

Mammadov noted the importance of the Lapis-Lazuli transit route for more intensive cooperation in the field of freight transportation. He said that 11 Afghan companies are operating in Azerbaijan.

