Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

AZAL J2-253 plane en route Baku-Nakhchivan that made an emergency landing in the Lankaran International Airport on June 8, has successfully departed to Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic at 17:00 (GMT +4), Trend reports.

Due to adverse weather conditions at Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan International Airport (thunderstorm and heavy rain), AZAL J2-253 plane en route Baku-Nakhchivan made an emergency landing in the Lankaran International Airport.

The plane landed safely at 15:08 (GMT +4).

