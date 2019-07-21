Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

Some 6,750 tickets were sold out at the opening ceremony of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival held in Baku, said Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, Trend reports.

The minister said that all the tickets for the opening ceremony have been sold out. According to him, there is a huge interest in these competitions.

Rahimov also noted that in some arenas the number of seats is less than the number of those willing to purchase the tickets.

The minister stressed that 60 percent of tickets were sold for some of the competitions, and 50 percent for some. Speaking about the payment of the expenses of athletes, Rahimov noted that each foreign athlete pays 90 euros.

“This amount includes three meals a day. Matters of transport are decided upon by the participating country,” Rahimov said.

The minister added that, compared to other countries, the budget envisaged for holding these competitions is considerably smaller in Azerbaijan.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, will take place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival will be attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. 52 percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes will compete for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes will represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes will compete in ten kinds of sports – gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

In each of these sports, Azerbaijan will be represented by 18 athletes. In addition, 12 athletes in judo, 4 athletes in rhythmic gymnastics, 6 in cycling, 4 in tennis and 6 in swimming will compete for medals. In team sports, 12 athletes are included in each of the country’s volleyball and basketball teams. Each men’s and women’s handball team includes 30 players.

More than 2,500 volunteers will be involved in the festival.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source