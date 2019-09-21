Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The ceremony of awarding the winners of all-around group exercises of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The Russian team came in first, followed by the Japanese and Bulgarian team.

The awards were presented by Vasily Titov, Vice President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), Shihoko Sekita, Vice President of the Technical Committee (FIG) and Daniela Delle Chiaie, member of the FIG Technical Committee.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life” is the motto of the championships.

