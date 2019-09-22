Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The ceremony of awarding the winners of group exercises of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on Sept. 22.

In group exercises with five balls Japanese team came in first, Bulgarian team ranked second, while Russian team became the third.

The awards were presented by Ron Galimore, member of the Jury of Appeal of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), Caroline Hunt, FIG Technical Committee member and Director of the National Gymnastics Arena Magsud Farzullayev.

In group exercises with 3 hoops and 2 pairs of clubs Russian team came in first, Japanes team became second and Italian team came in third.

The awards were presented by Morinari Watanabe, President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), the head coach of the Azerbaijani team in rhythmic gymnastics Mariana Vasileva and ambassador of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships Yana Batyrshina.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships was held on Sept.16-22.

The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life” is the motto of the championships.

Photo: Zaur Mustafayev

