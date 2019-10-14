Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.13

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

An awarding ceremony was held for winners of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in the age category “juniors” (2004-2006) on Oct.13 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

In the individual all-around of the Azerbaijani championship, Alina Gozalova (Ojag Sport club) showed the best result, Leyli Aghazade (Sumgayit) came in second, Sakina Ibrahimbeyli (Ojag Sport club) became the third.

In the individual all-around of the Baku championship, Alina Gozalova became the first, followed by Sakina Ibrahimbeyli and Nigar Usubova. All three gymnasts are representatives of the Ojag Sport Club.

In the team event of the Baku championship representatives of the Baku gymnastics school became the first, representatives of the AyUlduz club came in second, representatives of the Ojag Sport Club became the third.

The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships and the 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup will last till Oct. 13.

The 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics were held Oct. 11-12.

More than 200 athletes from Baku and the Azerbaijani districts are taking part in the competitions in three types of gymnastics.

The representatives of Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports, AyUlduz, Gymkids, Zirva International and Zabrat Sports clubs, Republican Complex Sports School, Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex located in Baku, as well as athletes from Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Aghdash, Ismayilli, Goychay, Zagatala, Kurdamir, Qusar, Shirvan and Masalli are competing for the medals.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source