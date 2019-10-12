Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.12

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

An awarding ceremony was held for winners of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics and the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics on Oct.12 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

In the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastic, Ojag-6 came in first, followed by the team of the Baku School of Gymnastics and “AyUlduz-2″ in the age category of “pre-juniors” (2007-2008) among the teams in the group exercises in all-around (ball, ribbon).

In the age category of “children” (2008-2010) in the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics, the Ojag-2 team became the first in the aerodance program, Ojag-3 came in second, followed by “AyUlduz”.

The National Gymnastics Arena is hosting the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics, 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup and the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics on October 10-13.

The Rhythmic gymnasts started the 4-day national tournament first. The participants are competing for the medals in the age categories of “juniors”, “pre-juniors”, “children” and “youngsters”.

The aerobic gymnasts perform in Individual program as well as within Mixed Pairs, Trios and Groups among the age categories of “seniors”, “juniors”, “pre-juniors”, “children” and “youngsters”.

More than 200 athletes from Baku and regions are participating at the events in both gymnastics disciplines.

The representatives of Baku Gymnastics School, “Ojag Sports”, “AyUlduz”, “Gymkids”, Zirva International and Zabrat Sports clubs, Republican Complex Sports School, Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex located in Baku, as well as Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Aghdash, Ismayilli, Goychay, Zagatala, Kurdamir, Qusar, Shirvan and Masalli compete for the medals.

