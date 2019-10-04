Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

Until the end of this year, average salary in Azerbaijan is expected to grow by 15 percent, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev told reporters in Baku, Trend reports.

He was speaking as part of the conference on the completion of a joint twinning project implemented with the support of the EU.

This fact is a consequence of reforms carried out in the social sphere by the Azerbaijani government, he said.

“It seems that by the end of this year this figure will be set more accurately, but according to our forecasts it will vary within 14-15 percent,” he noted. “This means that from the next year pensions will be indexed in accordance with this indicator. We believe that the new package of social reforms will continue in the future, and it will affect the average salary of citizens, as well as the minimum level of pensions.”

He added that reforms in the sphere of labor and social security of citizens will be continued in subsequent years as well in Azerbaijan.

