Azerbaijani gymnast Ayan Alizade from the country’s Sumgait city is glad of participating in the competitions of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships.

“When my coach said that I will participate in these competitions, I was very happy because I always perform in the National Gymnastics Arena with pleasure,” Alizade told Trend. “Today my mother and my classmates support me. They are proud that I am participating in the championships.”

The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup and the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics will last till Oct. 13.

During rhythmic gymnastics competitions, athletes perform in an individual program in the age categories of “kids”, “pre-juniors” and “juniors”, in group exercises – teams in the age categories of “kids” and “pre-juniors”.

The gymnasts involved in aerobic gymnastics demonstrate the exercises in the age categories of “babies”, “children”, “pre-juniors”, “juniors”, “seniors” in the individual program, as well as in mixed pairs, trios and groups.

More than 200 athletes from Baku and the Azerbaijani districts are taking part in the competitions in three types of gymnastics.

The representatives of Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports, AyUlduz, Gymkids, Zirva International and Zabrat Sports clubs, Republican Complex Sports School, Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex located in Baku, as well as athletes from Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Aghdash, Ismayilli, Goychay, Zagatala, Kurdamir, Qusar, Shirvan and Masalli are competing for the medals.

