This year AtaBank was awarded an Azerbaijan National Internet Award NETTY 2019, Trend reports with reference to the Bank.

The award was presented at the official presentation at the Park Inn by Radisson Baku hotel, which was held on June 19, 2019, where representatives of all nominees were invited.

AtaBank, together with analytical and review resources related to economics, finance and business, joined this contest with an updated website.

It should be noted that an Azerbaijan National Internet Award NETTY was founded in 2004 and is Azerbaijan’s first professional award in the field of information technology.

As a result of the initial voting, the official website of AtaBank OJSC received 200 points from the Experts’ Board and 37 points from members of the Virtual Jury, and got the first place. At the end to pick the winners in each nomination, the members of Academy began to vote.

Wining in the nomination Economy and Business AtaBank was presented the NETTY award.

Participated at the event Director of the Business Development Department of the Bank, Oruj Ibrahimov noted that they worked on the new site of the bank as one team and expressed appreciation to all who contributed to this work. Being user-friendly, atabank.com stood out as an innovative marketing tool, and the NETTY award is a clear demonstration of that.

Operating more than 25 years AtaBank OJSC is a modern universal Azerbaijani bank. The Bank provides a full range of services to corporate and private customers in Baku and regions.

You can visit the wining NETTY 2019 award bank site right here.

