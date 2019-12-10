BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

On December 10, 2019 “Mastercard Day” in Baku was held at the JW Marriott Absheron Hotel.

At the event under the motto “Towards Cashless Azerbaijan” the discussions focused on the role of cashless operations in the sustainable development of the economy and the application of innovations in this area.

According to the results of 2019 different participants were awarded with a diploma. AtaBank again won the nomination “Bank with the largest number of contactless POS-terminals” in Azerbaijan. Official representative of Mastercard thanked AtaBank OJSC for fruitful cooperation and wished great success in the future.

Director of the Business Development department of bank Oruj Ibrahimov noted that as in the past year, our bank this year has also maintained a high number of POS-terminals. AtaBank will work for the development of a cashless society in the future. AtaBank expresses deep gratitude to its customers for achievements and success.

Operating since 1993 AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100 percent domestic capital. The Bank provides a full range of services to corporate and private customers in Baku and regions.

