BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

In connection with the 26th anniversary of the bank AtaBank OJSC has remitted a credit debt of the serviceman of the April battle for Karabakh.

Farzalizade Ruslan Zahid oglu took part in the protection of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan as an intelligence officer of a special unit No. N during the destruction of the enemy’s positions and in the fighting for Agdam and was got a serious eye injury.

He was invited to the central office of AtaBank OJSC and met with Deputy Chairman of AtaBank OJSC Kamran Orujaliyev and the director of department of Business Development Oruj Ibrahimov. During the meeting K.Orujaliyev noticed: “Our state always gives due attention to soldiers and officers fighting for our lands and defending their homeland with their lives. However, the private sector of the economy and especially large companies and financial institutions such as banks should remember brave sons who risk their own lives in the name of the integrity of the country, and their families. Considering social situation of of those who guard the homeland, commercial banks should provide them with such support.”

Would like to remind that earlier AtaBank OJSC has remitted credit debt of another veteran of battles for Nagorno-Karabakh in honor of the Armed Forces Day.

Operating since 1993 AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100 percent domestic capital. The Bank provides a full range of services to corporate and private customers in Baku and regions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source