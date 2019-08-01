The Astronomy Club of Georgia is organizing an Astronomy Night at Rike Park on August 10, from 9:30 PM to 11:30 PM. Atendees are asked to meet near the fountain. The participants of the Astronomy Night will examine the celestial bodies via telescopes or other technology which they must bring themselves.

The Astronomy night will also feature talks and discussions about astronomy, cosmology and science in general.

The organizers noted additionally that if the weather is not suitable, there will be a rain check for the next day. Taking part of Astronomy Night is totally free – just show up with your telescope to take a deeper look at the sky! By Nini Dakhundaridze

