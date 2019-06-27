Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The Association of Travel Agencies of Azerbaijan has been established, Trend reports on June 27.

Chairman of the newly established association Rufat Hajiyev noted that the creation of this structure is aimed at forming close ties between businessmen and government agencies.

“The development of the tourism sector is one of the priorities of state policy. The main task is to demonstrate professional and operational approaches in the tourism sector in accordance with the orders and instructions of the head of state,” he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source