Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

Trend:

A public association “Association of Grain Producers and Processors” has been established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The association has been created at the initiative of grain producers and processors with the support of the ministries of economy, agriculture and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (employers) Organizations.

Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov noted that there are about 30 associations in the country and the ministry supports people working in the field of grain growing.

“About 50 large farms have been established in the country and 162 million manats of soft loans were allocated to 24 of them,” he said.

The charter of the association was adopted at the event dedicated to its establishment.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source