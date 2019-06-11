Associated Press has published an article about the President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili. According to the article, “Georgian leader sees NATO future and seeks tough line on Russia”.

During the interview, Zurabishvili talked about the country’s integration with Europe, the European Union, and NATO, and discussed its territorial problems.

Georgia’s president noted that one day the country’s road to NATO and EU will end successfully. It will happen in different manners but in parallel ways. However, according to her, she doesn’t have any clear strategy or plan for implementing these goals.

Zurabishvili also talked about the country’s occupied territories, South Ossetia and Abkhazia, and predicted that Georgia will regain them (Georgia lost control on these provinces after an August 2008 war with Russia).

Zurabishvili was in Geneva for the International Labor Organization’s centennial that opened on Monday.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and heads of states and governments also attended the event.

Zurabishvili also emphasized that Georgia’s allies in the West should talk more about the country and its territorial problems when they have direct meetings with Russia.

Salome Zurabishvili is a Georgian politician and former French diplomat who currently serves as the 5th President of Georgia, in office since December 2018. She is the first woman to be elected as Georgia’s president, a position she will occupy for a term of six years.

