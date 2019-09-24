Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

There have always been reformatory initiatives in Azerbaijan, but they have recently gained special scope, Assistant to the Azerbaijani first vice-president Emin Huseynov said.

Huseynov made the remarks in Baku at the conference entitled “Social and Personnel Reforms of the President in Public Opinion” and the presentation of the www.stm.az website in the Azerbaijani Social Research Center, Trend reports on Sept. 24.

story will be updated

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source