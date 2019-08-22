Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

First Vice President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva honorably fulfills her duties, Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Ali Ahmadov said, Trend reports.

He said that as a result of the activities by First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, Azerbaijan has achieved great success.

“The First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has an exceptional role in shaping the image of women in modern Azerbaijani politics,” he noted. “I believe that this is a very high achievement. The First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva made great efforts in holding humanitarian, cultural and international events in Azerbaijan. The First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva has exceptional merit in bringing the realities of Azerbaijan to the attention of the world community. NAP is proud of the success of Mehriban Aliyeva.”

