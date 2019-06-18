Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), Ani Sargsyan, hassaid that the country highly appreciates the consistent efforts of U.S. Congressman Frank Pallone aimed at establishing direct ties between Artsakh and the United States.

Her comments came in response to an inquiry by Aparaj agency concerning Pallone’s June 13 statement in Congress on the need to lift the ban for U.S. officials to visit Artsakh.

“We believe [the statement] will become a signal that the isolation of Artsakh is unacceptable,” Sargsyan said.

“We are convinced that the dialogue between Artsakh and the United States, as well as the other two OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries through direct official contacts at various levels will create favorable conditions for comprehensive discussions and for finding ways for the final settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict and become an important contribution to the establishment of stability in the South Caucasus.”

“We must remain committed to strengthening the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, removing barriers to dialogue, and resolving status and security issues that have hindered discussions in the past,” said Rep. Pallone had said.

“Allowing direct and open dialogue and allowing our diplomats to have a presence on the ground as necessary and when safe is the only way for the United States to help bring this conflict to a resolution.”

