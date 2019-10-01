Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan on Tuesday, October 1 signed decrees on to award soldiers who foiled Azerbaijan’s sabotage and downed a reconnaissance drone last week.

For personal bravery and courage shown during rebuffing the subversive-reconnoitering activities undertaken by the enemy, servicemen Armen Babayan and Emil Nersisyan were awarded with the “For Service in Battle” medal.

For shooting down the unmanned aerial vehicle Orbiter-2, which had infringed the Artsakh state air border during the reconnaissance flight, Defence Army servicemen Parouyr Amirkhanyan and Rafik Ordoyan were awarded with the “For Service in Battle” medal.

source