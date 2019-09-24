The body of an Azerbaijani soldier who was killed during an attempted subversive attack on the Nagorno Karabakh contact line has been returned to Azerbaijan, Head of Communication Programs of the International Committee of the Red Cross Zara Amatuni told PanARMENIAN.Net

“Our Committee participated in the process of withdrawing the body [from the are],” Amatuni said.

Azerbaijani troops attempted a subversive attack on the contact line with Karabakh (Artsakh) on Sunday, September 22, the Karabakh Defense Ministry said. The Armenian side took measures to foil the attack, forcing the Azerbaijani troops to retreat.

source