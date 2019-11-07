Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan landed in Belgium with a working visit on Thursday, November 7 .

Sahakyan had a meeting in Brussels with Nicolas Tavitian, director of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Europe to discuss issues related to the implementation of a range of programs in Artsakh.

The Karabakh leader said he appreciates the active participation of the AGBU in the socioeconomic development of Artsakh, as well as in making the country recognizable at various international institutions and providing truthful information about it.

