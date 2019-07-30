The highest-level delegation from the Republic of Artsakh to visit Australia has completed its first two days of activities since arriving in Sydney to what was a very warm welcome from the community, reported the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU).

Republic of Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan, National Assembly Member Davit Ishkhanyan and Foreign Ministry official Artak Nersisyan, spent their first days in meetings with clergy, community leaders, youth and students.

The Minister and his colleagues were treated to a guard of honour on entry to the Galstaun College campus, where students welcomed their guests by waving Artsakh and Armenia flags. Students then presented an Armenian-language cultural program for their visitors during a special assembly, where Mayilyan, Ishkhanyan and Nersisyan exchanged words of gratitude and gifts with Galstaun College Principal, Edward Demirdjian.

The delegation also visited AGBU Alexander School during a day that began with a meeting of the heads of all Armenian churches, and ended with a welcome reception involving members of executives and committees serving the Armenian-Australian communities’ largest organisations.

The delegation also held a meeting with representatives of Armenian youth, organised by the Armenian Youth Federation of Australia (AYF-AU), during which Mayilyan presented the achievements during the process of independent and democratic state building in Artsakh.

In all meetings, the delegation stressed the importance of the contribution of the Armenian Diaspora to the implementation of the projects aimed at the development of the second Armenian state. They also touched upon the processes of international recognition of Artsakh and the peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict.

“The Armenian-Australian community has put on such a warm welcome for our guests, helping us begin achieving the goals set out by this delegation,” said Artsakh Republic Representative to Australia, Kaylar Michaelian.

“In coming days, we will be joining the Armenian National Committee of Australia for political meetings in Canberra and Sydney, and we look forward to reporting on our results to Sydney Armenians on Thursday and Melbourne Armenians on Saturday.

The delegation received a boost last week, when the Sydney City of Ryde Council voted unanimously on a resolution to form an official Friendship City relationship with the capital of the Republic of Artsakh, Stepanakert.

Armenian-Australian Councillor Sarkis Yedelian moved the motion, which was seconded by Mayor Jerome Laxale, following the advocacy efforts of the ANC-AU on behalf of Armenian-Australians and representations by the Republic of Artsakh’s Permanent Representative to Australia, Kaylar Michaelian.

