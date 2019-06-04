Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

The artillerymen of the Combined Arms Army of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan demonstrated high professionalism in the competition held for the title of the “Best rocket artillery battalion” of the Azerbaijani Army, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Defense of the country.

In the course of the competition, conducted according to the plan, the military personnel of the rocket artillery battalion of the Combined Arms Army successfully completed the tasks at all stages and took the first place in the Azerbaijan Army.

