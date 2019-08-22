Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

Trend:

The National Agency for Mine Action of Azerbaijan received information about the discovery of an artillery shell from the “102” call service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Trend reports referring to the agency.

The agency’s special operative mobile group and the Barda District Police Department immediately left for the projectile location in the city of Barda. In order to ensure safety, the area was cordoned off by police. The agency’s specialists and employees of the Barda District Police Department then conducted a detailed inspection of the area, where work on the dismantling of buildings is being carried out. As a result, a 37-mm artillery shell (OR-167N) was found, which was delivered to the agency headquarters for disposal.

Further inspection of an area of ​​200 square meters around the shell revealed no other dangerous objects or devices.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source