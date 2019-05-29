Baku, Azerbaijan, May 28

Trend:

The Europa League is a great chance for those who could not get to the most prestigious tournament in Europe through the national league, Arsenal head coach Unai Emery said at a press conference in Baku, ahead of the UEFA Europa League final against Chelsea, Trend reports.

He noted that over the past 10 years, the Europa League continued to evolve.

“We managed to win serious clubs and a tough match is ahead of us. We have good chances to win the final. I do not think the fact that “Chelsea” reached the Champions League gives us some chances tomorrow. All want to win titles. Arsenal and Chelsea want to win the title for the fans. The stands at this beautiful stadium in Baku will be filled tomorrow,” said Emery.

