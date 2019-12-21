Russia has delivered Tor-M2KM surface-to-air missile systems to Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post on Saturday, December 12.

Pashinyan shared a picture on social media and revealed that the systems were produced in 2019.

The Prime Minister, however, could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.

The Tor-M2 km is a self-contained fighting module version of the system that can be mounted in various locations. In October 2016, it was loaded onto the helipad of the Admiral Grigorovich frigate by means of an ordinary wharf crane and fixed in position with steel chains to fire at simulated cruise missiles while the ship was underway. This could give advanced SAM capabilities to vessels without the capacity to install the larger and heavier Kinzhal system; it can also be mounted on a truck, building roof, or any horizontal surface at least 2.5 m wide and 7.1 m long. The module weighs 15 tons and contains all equipment needed to operate without any external support. It can go from standby to full alert in 3 minutes and acquire 144 air targets while simultaneously tracking the 20 most dangerous ones marked for priority by the two-man crew. The Tor-M2 km missiles have a range of 15 km.

