Tumo Center for Creative Technologies—a free Armenian educational center for teenagers aged 12-18 and specializing in technology and design—is opening a chapter in Berlin, Germany.

The Center said in a Facebook post on Friday, January 18 that the official contract signing ceremony for TUMO Berlin will be held in Yerevan, the Armenian capital, on January 21.

There are Tumo centers in Yerevan, Dilijan, Gyumri and Stepanakert (Artsakh), two more will open in Koghb and Masis. Outside Armenia, Tumo Paris and Tumo Beirut will soon be joined with a chapter in the Albanian capital of Tirana.

