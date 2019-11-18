Armenian wrestler, Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan has been named a UNICEF National Ambassador.

Aleksanyan said he accepted the offer immediately as the activity is aimed at supporting children.

“It’s a great honor for me to become a UNICEF ambassador, I am ready to support the organization to protect the right of every child to live a healthy life,” Shantnews.am cited Aleksanyan as saying.

The Olympic champion said every child first be healthy and nourished to achieve their dreams and goals.

Aleksanyan is an Olympic Champion (2016) and bronze medalist (2012), a three-time World Champion (2014, 2015, 2017), and a four-time European Champion (2012, 2013, 2014, 2018). Aleksanyan is the second Olympic gold medalist of Armenia since regaining independence in 1991 and is the most decorated Olympian of independent Armenia as well. He has been nicknamed the “White Bear” and is one of the most renowned Armenian athletes of the 21st century.

