BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

Armenia committed genocide in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town, Meryem Aybike Sinan, columnist of Turkey’s Turkiye Gazetesi newspaper, wrote in her article, Trend reports Dec. 16.

“It was Armenia that seized Azerbaijani territories and is responsible for the deaths of civilians,” the author wrote. “It was the occupation of Azerbaijani territories that led to the fact that millions of peaceful Azerbaijanis were forced to leave their homes.”

There is no doubt that Armenia wasn’t alone in this, and it has accomplices and protectors, according to the article.

“During the Khojaly genocide, 613 people were killed, 1,000 civilians of different age became disabled as a result of bullet wounds,” reads the article. “As many as 106 women, 63 children, 70 elderly persons were killed, 8 families were totally exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, 130 children lost one of their parents. On the night of the tragedy, 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.”

Meryem Aybike Sinan also noted that despite that the Armenians, who lived on Turkish lands without any problems, shed the blood of innocent people, they continue to pass themselves off as victims.

“Unfortunately, the Turkish diaspora isn’t so influential in the US and EU countries,” reads the article. “As soon as the relations between Turkey and the US worsened, little “harmless” Armenia submitted the issue of the so-called “Armenian genocide” to the US Congress.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

During the Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

