The 2019 Pornhub Year in Review, the annual survey by the porn website, is out now to reveal some interesting information on porn viewing across the world, including Armenia.

The category “Milf” has taken over “Lesbian” as the most popular among Armenians in 2019, based on the site’s search analysis.

Interestingly, women in Armenia proportionately visited the website at least as much as men did, the survey shows.

Furthermore, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West remained the second most popular celebrity search.

“It seems that everyone flocked to Pornhub on October 21st, Kim K’s birthday, to show her some love. Kim’s searches were up 2186% that day,” the study says.

