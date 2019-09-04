Armenian specialists have organized first aid training courses for the population of Aleppo as part of the humanitarian mission they are currently involved in.

The purpose of the courses is to teach the residents of the war-torn Syrian city to provide emergency medical services.

“The training involved mostly female students who will now be able to help people with fractures, burns, bleeding, electrical injuries, heart failure and other serious conditions,” said the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining & Expertise in a Facebook post.

“More training courses will be provided in the future.”

Defense minister Davit Tonoyan on Tuesday, September 3 refuted allegations suggesting that the U.S. government has demanded the withdrawal of the Armenian troops from Syria.

He said Armenia will continue the humanitarian initiative in Syria.

