An Armenian soldier has been wounded by an Azerbaijani sniper from across the border, the Defense Ministry revealed on Thursday, January 16.

Private Artur Mezhlumyan got the shrapnel wound on Wednesday, January 15 evening.

The serviceman was immediately transferred to Yerevan, the capital, where he was hospitalized.

An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.

Another Armenian soldier, Private Artur Arzumanyan was wounded in Azerbaijan’s cross-border shooting on January 11.

Also, the Azerbaijani military attempted engineering work along the border near the Armenian province of Tavush on January 7. The Armenian side, however, stopped the process with warning shots.

