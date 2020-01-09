Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Wednesday, January 8 sent letters of condolences to the Presidents of Ukraine and Iran, Volodimir Zelensky and Hassan Rouhani, over the tragic crash of an aircraft of the Ukrainian International Airlines company near Tehran.

President Sarkissian expressed his condolences and support to the families and friends of the victims.

A senior public relations official at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, Ali Khashani, said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev. The aircraft, Khashani said, went down on Wednesday morning and caught fire after crashing. According to the official, the crash was likely due to technical problems. All 176 people on board were killed. No Armenians were among the casualties.

source