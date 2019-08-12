Armenian President Armen Sarkissian will travel to Spain, his office revealed Monday, August 12.

Sarkissian is expected to meet the representatives of Starmus International Festival, a gathering focused on celebrating astronomy, space exploration, music, art, and allied sciences such as biology and chemistry.

Also, the Armenian President will visit the Teide Observatory located on Tenerife, Spain.

Sarkissian who was recently in the United Kingdom, met a number top officials of the United Kingdom.

source