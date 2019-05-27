Armenian-Chinese relations have a history of centuries and millenniums. The statement was made by the Armenian president Armen Sarkissian during the meeting with a Chinese delegation headed by the Member of the State Council of The People’s Republic of China and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi.

After welcoming the guests Sarkissian stated that recent high-ranking officials’ mutual visits contribute to the deepening of relations based on friendship, mutual trust, and respect between the two countries. “The friendship between our countries has not begun since 1992 based on the diplomatic and interstate relations document. Instead, our nations have a centuries-long history of friendship”, said the Armenian president adding that the two countries had already been successfully collaborating during the Silk Road era.

Minister Wang Yi stated that Armenians had a major contribution to the history of human civilization. “The Great Silk Road had united our two nations centuries ago. Armenian and Chinese nations treat each other with mutual respect and sympathy, and our bilateral relations are steadily developing”, said the Chinese foreign minister. Wang Yi also passed the best greetings from the President of PRC, Xi Jinping to the Armenian president Sarkissian.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the question of deepening trade and economic ties between the two countries, the perspective of the cooperation within the framework of the initiative called “One Lane, One Way” as well as the development of cooperation in new technologies, education, and science. The sides mutually agreed that Armenian-Chinese relations are successfully developing and have a good prospect of expansion, president press service reports.

