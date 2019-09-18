Chief of Police of Armenia Valeriy Osipyan has submitted a resignation letter, Armenian News-NEWS.am reports.

The official press release is expected to be released today.

Reportedly, Osipyan wrote his resignation letter after the session of the Security Council held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Two days ago, Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan submitted his resignation letter, declaring that the working style of the authorities “has nothing in common with the dignity of an officer”.

