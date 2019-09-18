Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday dismissed Armenia’s National Security Service chief Arthur Vanetsyan, in a move that Pashinyan called a “mutual agreement.”

He still remains the head of Armenia’s National Soccer Federation.

Vanetsyan, who became the National Security Service head after last year’s revolution, sent Pashinyan a letter, also published in local media, in which he criticized the prime minister’s working methods.

Pashinyan came to power in a peaceful revolution last year after protests against corruption and cronyism.

