Nairi Hunanyan, the man who led an armed attack on the Armenian Parliament on October 27, 1999, has applied for parole, said Nona Navikyan, Head of the Public Relations Department of Justice Ministry’s Criminal Executive Department said, according to 24News.

Hunanyan and four other gunmen entered the National Assembly, killed then Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan, parliament speaker Karen Demirchyan and six other officials.

Hunanyan accused the government of ruining Armenia politically and economically.

The five were handed life sentences.

20 years have passed since Hunanyan’s imprisonment, and Navikyan says any person who has served 20 years in prison has the right to apply for a conditional release.

source