The resignation of the head of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan became the hottest topic in Armenia. The resignation was both wanted and unexpected.

Vanetsyan left his position with a political statement, which was posted on the official Facebook page of the National Security Service, where the former head of the Security Service was criticizing the prime-minister and his political team.

The response of the prime minister was quick and quite sharp. The spokesperson of Pashinyan Vladimir Karapetyan responded that he doesn’t know who the author of the statement may be or where was it written. “I hope, the text was not written in the PR office of the criminal, corrupted former regime of Armenia, who somehow escaped of the criminal charges-said Karapetyan.

The resignation of the head of the security system was greeted in social networks in Armenia, where the citizens were bringing analogies from the coup of the 1998 when the head of the National Security Ministry Serzh Sargsyan, together with the minister of defense of Armenia Vazgen Sargsyan and the prime-minister of Armenia Robert Kocharian forced the democratic president of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan to resign as he was for signing a compromise deal with Azerbaijan to regulate the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

This coup turning Armenia into authoritarian regime, which 20 years later became a reason for peaceful democratic revolution.

The heads of the army, national security traditionally hold very strong positions in the political landscape of Armenia because of a permanent conflict with Azerbaijan and Vanetsyan was not an exclusion from the rule.

Vanetsyan’s appointment as the head of the National Security Service of Armenia was a kind of surprise for most of the citizens in Armenia. During a very short time he succeeded to become one of the most popular members of the government however in September 2018 when it was found out that his phone conversation with the prime minister was disclosed, recorded and published in the internet Vanetsyan got badly criticized for not being able to secure his conversation with the head of the state.

Despite the rumors about the coming resignation of Vanetsyan however this was a big surprise for most of the residents of Armenia, as Vanetsyan was considered to be one of the closest and loyal figures of Pashinyan, however the statement issued by him and the response released by the Prime-Ministers office gives an impression that Vanetsyan was involved in suspicious affairs with the representatives of the former regime of the country, whos media stations made a “national tragedy” after the resignation of Vanetsyan.

According to political analysts and experts Vanetsyan’s resignation can also be influenced by Russia, and the trial on the close ally of Putin Kocaharyan. The Russian president is congratulating the birthday of his imprisoned former colleague the second year in a raw so demonstrating his support for Kocharyan, and the Russian state controlled TV channels are periodically criticizing the Armenian government for imprisoning Kocharyan, framing this trial as a political persecution.

On the 17th of September there is a very important courth listening on Kocharian’s case and Vanetsyan’s resignation also gives an impression that this was arranged by the court listening on the former president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, who is currently imprisoned and on trial for overthrowing the constitutional order in 2008, when he ignoring the constitutional ban used the army against the political opposition, opening fire on the peaceful demonstration killing 10 and wounding more than 200 demonstrators in the Yerevan center.

By Karen Tovmasyan

