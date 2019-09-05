Representatives from the Armenian National Committee of Eastern Massachusetts visited with Senator Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) Regional Director Farrah Ridore this month. Members of the ANC of Eastern Massachusetts delegation included Tsoler Avedissian, Nairi Khatchadourian, Steve Mesrobian and Tsoleen Sarian.

The delegation thanked Senator Warren for co-sponsoring S.Res.150, expressing the sense of the Senate that it is the policy of the United States to commemorate the Armenian Genocide through official recognition and remembrance, as well as for co-sponsoring Senator Menendez’s letter to Administrator Green in response to the Trump Administration’s attempt to shut down and defund the HALO Trust’s de-mining program that has saved countless lives across the Nagorno Karabakh Republic.

“We wanted to take this opportunity to not only thank Senator Warren for her efforts in support of the Armenian American community of Massachusetts, but we also discussed how the Senator can strengthen U.S.-Armenian relations, commending Armenia on its successful Velvet Revolution and democratic change,” said Tsoleen Sarian, ANC of Eastern Massachusetts activist.

The delegation also discussed the need for Senator Warren to hold the Trump Administration accountable by advancing U.S. interests and American values by ending the century-long pattern of reckless and irresponsible U.S. appeasement of Turkey, by holding Ankara accountable for its anti-American policies and anti-Armenian actions, including its illegal blockade of Armenia, arming of Azerbaijan, abuse of Armenians and other minorities, regional aggression (against Cyprus, Syria, Kurds, etc.) and obstruction of justice for the Armenian Genocide.

