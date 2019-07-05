Armenian National Assembly Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan and President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus Dimitris Siluris discussed in Nicosia on Thursday, July 4 the Nagorno Karabakh problem and Turkey’s actions in the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus.

Touching upon the Karabakh issue, Mirzoyan said the status and security of Nagorno Karabakh are the main priorities for Armenia and that the problem can not be solved without decisive words of Nagorno Karabakh, which is the main party to the conflict. The peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, under the auspices of the international community mandate, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, has been and remains the only format.

The House of Representatives of Cyprus is the first in Europe in 1975 and the second one in the world to recognize the Armenian Genocide, moreover, in 2015 unanimously adopted a resolution criminalizing the denial of the Armenian Genocide, and April 24 is a state-of-the-nation memorial day. It is with the same conviction that on March 24, 2015, the RA National Assembly unanimously adopted a statement condemning the genocide against the Greek Cypriots and Assyrians by the Ottoman Empire.

Regarding the Cyprus problem, the NA President has reaffirmed the support of the Armenian side to Cyprus. The parties condemned the encroachments of Turkey in the exclusive economic zone of the Republic of Cyprus, which damage the provision of the regional security and stability.

On behalf of the RA National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan expressed his gratitude to the members of the House of Representatives of Cyprus for the ratification of the RA-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Agreement on June 28 of this year.

Welcoming the delegation led by Mirzoyan, Demetris Syllouris has emphasized the Armenian-Cypriot historical and cultural centuries-old ties, which are considered to be a basis for reaching the cooperation of the current high level to further deepening and practical level.He also Stressed the role of the Armenian community of Cyprus in the economic and public life of the country.

Demetris Syllouris reaffirmed the support of Cyprus in the issues of all principles to the Armenian side.

