Cognac produced by Armenia Wine has recently won a silver medal at the International Wine & Spirit Competition, a prestigious international event held in London. Along with world-famous cognacs, the company’s 3-year-old and 5-year-old cognac got 90 points, while the 7-year-old one received 93.

International Wine & Spirit Competition has a 50-year history. The jury is composed of more than 400 professionals from over 30 countries. According to the competition’s rating scale, a silver-medal cognac is characterized by an exceptional balance and complexity of aromas that significantly distinguish it from its competitors.

According to Olivier Chapt, a French cognac maker at Armenia Wine Company, such an assessment is extremely gratifying but at the same time compelling.

“Such medals are of great importance to all of us, as it is very important to know that your work is valued. Of course, winning these medals was not an easy job to do,” says Chapt. He said the company will continue reaching new heights and making Armenia more recognizable worldwide.

According to Chapt, the quality of Armenia Wine cognac is conditioned by the Armenian climate, soil and water, grape variety, as well as by the French technology and the use of latest equipment. The cognac is aged in high quality barrels made of French oak, and the distillery is equipped with modern French equipment.

The winning cognac is not available in the Armenian market yet. The company plans to launch it in the local and international markets early next year. Chapt says especially the 3-year-old cognac will be popular with young people, as it is light and can be enjoyed at parties.

The longer the cognac is aged, the more complex the texture becomes. Chapt says that although the best moment is to try the cognac itself, you first need to feel the aroma.

“When you catch the scent of cognac, a journey starts through its nuances: different fruits – fresh and dry, oak, and then vanilla, chocolate, and sometimes coffee. You breathe in the aroma, you breathe in again, and you only want one thing at the moment – to try the drink,” says Olivier Chapt, tasting the cognac.

It should also be added that earlier four wines from Armenia Wine, were once again awarded gold and silver medals at the Berliner Wein Trophy, in Germany.

