Armenia has voted against a UN resolution urging the withdrawal of Russian military forces from Crimea “without delay.”

The UN General Assembly approved the resolution on Monday, December 9, condemning Russia’s “occupation of Crimea and the city of Sebastapol”.

The vote in the 193-member assembly was 63-19 in favor of the measure, with 66 nations abstaining and 45 not voting. It came on the same day the presidents of Ukraine and Russia met in Paris and agreed to revive the peace process on the bloody separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine and exchange all prisoners.

The resolution expresses the assembly’s “grave concern over the progressive militarization of Crimea by the Russian Federation as the occupying power,” its use of seized Ukrainian military industry enterprises, and the conscription of Crimean residents into the Russian armed forces.

It also expresses the assembly’s “utmost concern about the dangerous increase in tensions and the unjustified use of force by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.”

In addition, the resolution welcomes Russia’s release of 24 crew members of three Ukrainian naval vessels it seized last November and encouraged “further negotiations to ensure the release by the Russian Federation of all illegally detained Ukrainian citizens and their safe return to Ukraine.”

