Armenia is among the top 5 best destinations for culinary tourism preferred by Russian travelers, analytical agency TurStat reveals.

Besides, Georgia, Belarus, Italy and France, as well as St. Petersburg, Moscow, Kazan, the Moscow region and the Vladimir region inside Russia are among the best destinations for foodies.

According to the agency, 16% of respondents voted for Georgia as the best foreign direction for food tourism gave, 10% for Armenia, and 6% for Belarus, Italy and France each.

Lake Sevan in Armenia was recently included in the list of the 5 best resorts in the CIS countries, which are popular for summer holidays among Russian tourists.

