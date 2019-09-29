Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 21 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Sept. 29, Trend reports.

The Armenian armed forces were using sniper rifles.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari and Aygedzor villages of Berd region, subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gushchu of Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi, Asrik Jirdakhan, Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

