Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 17 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on July 28, Trend reports.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan and Ijevan regions, in Nerkin Karmiraghbur village of Berd region, on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located, in Gushchu Ayrim, Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Hajally village of Tovuz region, in Goyali and Zamanly villages of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Javahirli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

