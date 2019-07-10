Energy has been restored to almost all users after a massive blackout left several districts in Yerevan, Armenia, as well as major cities and smaller towns in several provinces of the country without power on Wednesday, July 10.

“Yerevan Thermal Power Plant and Hrazdan’s 5th Energy Block are off. Power outages across the Republic are possible,” Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said in a Facebook post.

Within two hours though, authorities were able to restore power to most users across the capital.

Hundreds of people were reported trapped in the metro but all of them were immediately evacuated, according to Hakob Karapetyan, a spokesperson for the Municipality.

Karapetyan added that no cars remained in the tunnels shortly after the outage occurred.

